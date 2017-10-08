SYRIZA Coalition Pushes Transgender Bill Over Church’s Fury

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is forging ahead with a bill giving rights to transgenders despite opposition from the Greek Church which said the draft law “defies customs and common sense, and, above all, destroys people.”

The government though has enough votes to pass the legislation in deliberations now set for Oct. 10 because its otherwise staunchly religious junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) dropped its opposition after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras blocked a probe into calls ANEL leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos made to a former shipowner jailed after being convicted in a major drug smuggling operation.

“The government accords the requisite respect to the views the Church brings to the public debate,” an unnamed government official told the newspaper Kathimerini.

He added, however, that the government “seeks to keep breaking new ground in its effort to ensure the protection of the civil and political rights of all individuals, without distinction as to religion, national or ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation,” amid reports the bill might be slightly altered as an appeasement.

The monks of Mount Athos in northern Greece joined in denunciation of the bill and urged it be withdrawn.

Earlier, Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Greek Orthodox Church, chastised Greece’s coalition government for the bill that would let people identify themselves by whatever gender they want, no matter what sex they were born.

Ieronymos showed his displeasure at a religious ceremony opening the fall session of Parliament amid tension over Tsipras who was said to have been barred from visiting Mt. Athos because he is an atheist who refused to take a religious oath when sworn in after winning elections in 2015.

“All these are just games. The Church has its own views,” the Archbishop said, according to Kathimerini.

“Our nation has its (own) traditions, it has the family. The rest is just contrivances so that we waste our time,” said Ieronymos, who is often at odds with SYRIZA and Tsipras, who backed away from hints he would seek separation of Church and State and after he got rid of an Education Minister who wanted religion taught in a secular manner and for religions other than Greek Orthodoxy to be taught in schools.