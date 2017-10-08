Petrounias Wins Gold at the World Gymnastics Championships

Lefteris Petrounias won gold at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal on Saturday.

Petrounias scored 15.433 points, with his closest rival Russia?s Denis Abliazin coming second with 15.333 points.

“In men’s rings, Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece proved a crowd-pleaser by spreading his fingers while holding a horizontal pose rather than gripping with his fists. It didn’t count toward his score, but Petrounias still won ahead of Denis Abliazin of Russia and Liu Yang of China,” Associated Press says.

The 27-year-old Petrounias also won the Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro last year.