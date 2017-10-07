Archbishop Demetrios fired George Vourvoulias

NEW YORK –His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America fired Mr. George Vourvoulias from his position as chairman of the Finance Committee of the Archdiocese.

It is reminded here that The National Herald revealed on September 26, 2017 that Mr. Vourvoulias, although his position was a volunteer one, received $900,000 from the Archdiocese over the past ten years for travel expenses.

The dismissal was announced to Mr. Vourvoulias via a confidential e-mail by Bishop Andonios of Fasiane, Chancellor of the …