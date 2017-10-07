Leadership 100 Grants Missing from Archdiocese

BOSTON.- The restricted and inviolate Leadership 100 funds, in excess of 2.5 million dollars donated in 2017 which were to be allocated to various departments of the Archdiocese in support of specific programs and ministries, were not actually allocated for their intended purpose, according to reliable sources of The National Herald.

Disturbingly, as in previous similar instances of misallocation by the Archdiocese, nobody seems to know what happened to the funds.

TNH has learned that some of the heads of departments were …