New Democracy Accuses Government of Lying

“What Mr Tsipras is saying is in conflict with the reality that he has created,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) said on Saturday in an announcement following Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ speech in the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece.

New Democracy explained that the government has taken 15 billion euro measures instead of providing 12 billion euro benefits as it had promised, growth rates are below all forecasts and 60 pct of new jobs are part-time time jobs and added that the fourth memorandum, that provides for measures even after 2018, makes the new lie about the end of supervision even more outrageous.