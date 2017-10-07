Assemblymember Simotas, Guest Speaker for the Immigrant Voices Series

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas has accepted an invitation from the Queens Historical Society to participate in their Immigrant Voices Series and will be the guest speaker at the Society’s October 17 event. Simotas will be speaking about Greek-American life in Astoria, her experiences as a Greek-American woman, and the immigrant experience in western Queens. The half hour talk will be followed by ample time for audience questions and comments.

Assemblymember Simotas immigrated to Queens with her Greek parents when she was an infant and has been a lifelong resident of Astoria, which has a large Greek immigrant community. She was the first Greek-American woman to be elected to office in New York.

“Astoria has a beautiful tradition of welcoming immigrants from all parts of the world. While I am proud of my Greek heritage, I am also proud that my community is a place where anyone, no matter what their nationality, ethnicity or religious backgrounds can make a better life for themselves,” said Assemblymember Simotas.

The event will be held on October 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM, at the Queens Historical Society, which is housed in the Kingsland Homestead, one of the few surviving 18th century homes in Queens, 143-35 37th Avenue, Flushing. Tickets are free for members, $3 for students and seniors, and $5 for adults. More Information is available online at: queenshistoricalsociety.org.