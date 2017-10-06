Gastronomy Tourism of Epirus on Russian Television

A crew of Russian tourist TV station Moya Planeta (“My Planet”) will visit the region of Epirus in Northern Greece on Monday, October 9th to film a video promoting the region’s gastronomic heritage.

Two documentaries will be screened as part of the Planeta Vkusov (“Planet of Flavors”) show with the popular TV presenter Anton Zayeff and will present traditional and modern recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Footage from the local tourist attractions of Arta, Thesprotia, Ioannina and Preveza areas will also be included.

Moya Planeta is the leading tourist station in Russia with more than 75 million viewers in the Russian Federation and in CIS countries as well as 1,000,000 subscribers on social media.

Planeta Vkusov has been distinguished as the best gastronomic show on Russian television.

It has visited 24 countries so far but it is the first time it is coming to Greece.

The show is broadcast every Saturday, and episodes are repeated as many as 17 times within a month, multiplying its impact on the public.

