By George D. Karcazes

How is it possible that in 2017, almost a thousand years after the fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Turks, the leadership of the Orthodox Church in the world, but especially in the United States, continues to operate as though it is still a part of the Eastern half of the Roman Empire?

Our churches have “bishop’s thrones” that were long-ago erected for the emperor to sit upon. Our hierarchs carry miters and wear robes and crowns evocative …