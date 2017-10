The U.S. Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the U.S. Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all U.S. government offices in Greece will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017 in observance of Columbus Day, a U.S. national holiday, the embassy said in a press release on Friday.

The holiday falls on the second Monday of October, and marks Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the Americas on October 12, 1492.