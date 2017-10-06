ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis Foresees Electoral Victory “By a Wide Margin”

KILKIS, Greece – Elections will be held sooner or later and main opposition New Democracy (ND) will win them handily, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis asserted in Kilkis on Friday, calling on Greeks of all political backgrounds to help reconstruct the country.

“Sooner or later we will have elections and we will win them by a wide margin,” Mitsotakis said, “have no doubt about it. We also want all of you – regardless of who you vote for – (to help) in the difficult project of the country’s reconstruction.”

As part of his tour in northern Greece, the ND leader visited the construction site of the new highway linking Kilkis with Thessaloniki, and the Archaeological Museum of Kilkis, which includes prehistoric findings.