Return of the Parthenon Marbles our First Priority, Says President Pavlopoulos

President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos received a delegation of the Ionian Islands Federations earlier on Friday, which briefed him on their initiative for the repatriation of all elements of culture around the world and asked for his support.

Pavlopoulos noted that Greece’s first priority is the return of the Parthenon marbles. “There is no other monument in the world that broadcasts these symbolisms,” he said. For this reason, he added, humanity has an obligation to bring together the parts of the monument that survive, scattered around the world, and allow it to acquire and highlight its completed form, “not only for Greece but for all the West, and particularly for European civilisation.”