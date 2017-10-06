China Says Greece Key Partner, Relationship Growing

After vowing to stop privatizations, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is reaching out for more, especially in China, wooing investors there as the links between the countries grow closer.

China wants to develop a new Silk Road into the European Union and with one of its major companies, Cosco, operating the port of Piraeus, wants to improve rail links to other countries through Greece while seeking other business opportunities in the country.

China sees Greece as “a long-term and reliable strategic partner. It appreciates the important role that Greece plays in promoting regional security and prosperity and would welcome an even more substantial role for Greece in in the implementation of the New Road Initiative,” Zou Xiaoli, China΄s Ambassador to Athens, said during the reception to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People΄s Republic of China and the 45th Anniversary of the signing of diplomatic relations between China and Greece, the Athens News Agency said.

He said that 2017 is an important year for Sino-Greek cooperation and a landmark year for the strengthening of bilateral relations. “China is ready to work with Greece on a new starting point, making every effort to deepen friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, strengthening Sino-European relations and improving Chinese-Eastern Mediterranean interconnection,” he stressed.

“Political trust between China and Greece is constantly strengthening, while great progress is being made in bilateral exchange in many fields,” the Chinese Ambassador stated, pointing out that “investment in the port of Piraeus has borne fruit.”

Besides Cosco, another major Chinese company, Fosun, is a partner in an international consortium planning to build an 8-billion-euro ($9.36 billion) high-end development on the site of the old Hellenikon Airport site and other Chinese companies are taking stakes in other state enterprises, including public utilities.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, in a video message on China΄s national anniversary, lauded the cultural and historic ties between the countries.

“We all know that Greece and China differ in population. But they meet on an important point, not only for the two peoples, but also for humanity. Two great civilizations, centuries-old civilizations, that moved in tandem and still do, more so, today. Today our two countries, despite differences in size and population, even political systems, work together closely and harmoniously so that peace and prosperity can be established, and, of course, progress throughout the world,” Pavlopoulos said in his message.

“Greece is now China΄s gateway to the West and especially to Europe. Greece also wants and seeks China΄s orientation and communication with the West and through the cooperation of the countries of the Black Sea,” Pavlopoulos added.