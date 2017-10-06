Greek Metro Workers Demand Bonus to Issue E-Tickets

ATHENS – Confusion reigned in Greece’s metro system after workers refused to issue new electronic tickets unless being paid a bonus for they said was “unhealthy work,” and boycotted the plan.

An upset Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis responded by ordering the immediate implementation of the scheme throughout the system, although it’s not fully ready yet and said any workers who refused would be taken before a disciplinary panel and could be fired.

The union representing the workers at the Urban Rail Transport company STASY complained about what they called his “threatening orders” to do the work they were paid to do or face dismissal. It’s almost impossible, however, to fire state workers even for cause.

The battle between the minister and union resulted in confusion at metro stations over whether to use electronic tickets or paper tickets that have to be validated.

The union also accused the minister of not listening to their explanation as to why the new ticketing system will run into problems without saying what their problem was in issuing the electronic tickets that riders would simply insert into a slot to pass through to platforms.

He ordered an end to sales of paper tickets for multiple journeys, with the aim of withdrawing all paper tickets by the end of this month even though many stations didn’t have e-tickets for sale.

The electronic tickets are not available at street kiosks yet either, as while the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has picked which kiosks will be allowed to sell them to commuters, they have yet to be supplied with the new tickets, said Kathimerini.