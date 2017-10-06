US Investors BlackRock, Goldman Sachs See Greek Bounceback

Despite a 7 ½-year-long economic and austerity crisis, with a mountain of debt that can’t be repaid, political instability and infighting, banks buried under a mountain of bad loans, Greece is ripe for investing in, American asset manager BlackRock and investment bank Goldman Sachs said they believe.

BlackRock’s Emerging Europe Co-Manager Chris Colunga told the news agency Reuters that Greece, which hasn’t been able to convince its international creditors to provide relief from 326 billion euros ($381.6 billion) in three bailouts, could yet qualify for the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program to provide more liquidity and make it more attractive for investors.

That’s a far cry from five years earlier when they got burned with 74 percent in losses through the write-down of their holdings in devalued Greek bonds which became almost worthless and wiped out many in the Diaspora who had put their money into their homeland and got burned.

BlackRock described Greece as “resurgent,” while Goldman Sachs, blamed for helping get Greece into an untenable position, said in its European Economics Daily post that the economy is stabilizing if not recovering, and as hitting fiscal targets.

“We argue that developments in the Greek economy now take place within a broad macro-institutional framework that is more robust at absorbing destabilising shocks. The anchor of the system is the set of macroeconomic and institutional imperatives created by Greece’s large (but stable) public debt. Within this framework, nominal growth is likely to remain moderate, but (despite outstanding challenges in the Greek economy) take place in a lower-volatility environment,” it said, according to the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki.

“Primary surpluses are the most credible of the several available options for reducing the debt. Greece’s membership of the Euro area limits its ability to engineer inflation given the need to remain competitive, as does its large domestic output gap. Real growth is muted by challenges in the banking system, a high tax burden and the need for structural reform in labour markets and key productivity-enhancing sectors.

“Greece’s creditor institutions are therefore likely to monitor fiscal surpluses closely, but also deliver some debt relief in the near term, while remaining (implicitly) flexible in the long term. In turn, Greece has recently acted to demonstrate its credibility on this front by over-performing its fiscal targets. This dynamic creates a more stable institutional arrangement capable of absorbing larger economic shocks. In turn, this stabilizes the macroeconomic outlook,” the report added.

Colunga said he thinks it means Greek banks could move away from doubts about their solvency although adding there is “room for substantial improvement” for Athens-listed financial stocks, which are looking cheap compared with their peers.