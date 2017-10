THESSALONIKI – ARIS, playing high quality basketball throughout the game, beat PAOK 70-63 in the Greek cup quarterfinals and qualified for the semifinals.

ARIS showed excellent character for the duration of the Wednesday’s game, leading by 19 points early on. Despite a slight slow-down toward the end, Panagiotis Giannakis’ players managed to win and qualify for the semifinal phase of the Greek basketball Cup.

Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and AEK also qualified for the semifinals.