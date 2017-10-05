Bartholomew Urgently Calls upon Demetrios to Explain Archdiocese Finances

CONSTANTINOPLE – The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which was convened at the Phanar on October 4, presided by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, directed Archbishop Demetrios to submit explanations about the Archdiocese of America’s finances.

The Synod also asked about the List of Candidates for the High Priesthood and specifically about the Metropolis of Chicago, which unless things proceed expeditiously, will not have a new metropolitan in place for Christmas.

The Synod also discussed paideia, given the closings of many parish day …