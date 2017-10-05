AHEPA to Sponsor Greek Firefighters’ Training Program

For the third time in the last six years, a contingent of volunteer firefighters from Greece will have the opportunity to learn strategies and tactics held at the Union Fire District (UFD) Training Ground in Rhode Island.

AHEPA’s sponsorship of the training sessions provides housing, transportation and meals for the visiting firefighters. They will arrive Oct. 22, 2017 and will spend the week exchanging ideas and strategies before departing Oct. 29, 2017, AHEPA says.

“It is vital for Greece’s volunteer firefighters to receive the best training possible, especially as the country is no stranger to wildfires,” Supreme President Carl R. Hollister said. “I’m proud of the role AHEPA plays to make their opportunity to learn optimal training strategies and techniques a reality.”

With the assistance of the National Volunteer Fire Council’s (NVFC) International Relations Committee, and financial sponsorship from AHEPA, the leaders of the Union Fire District of South Kingstown, R.I., have been planning these special training sessions with the Union of Hellenic Fire Service Volunteers. The NVFC and the UFD are committed to fostering relationships with the international fire service community.