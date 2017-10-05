Greek University Professor Targeted, Called “Fascist”

ATHENS – A Panteion University professor who was attacked after trying to stop the spray painting of graffiti at the school is now being tareted with dozens of posters on walls and telephone poles across the city with his photo saying,”This is the Fascist.”

Angelos Syrigos, a noted scholar who teaches in the International European and Regional Studies Department, was assaulted in February by assailants who turned on him, sprayed him with paint and hit him on the head, police said.

Two students were arrested with one convicted of assault although the penalty wasn’t given and the other is due to stand trial soon.

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos condemned the postings that were called a campaign to incite violence against Syrigos although it wasn’t said why his critics were going after him although he has spoken out on the country’s ongoing economic crisis and other social issues.

Pavlopoulos received Syrigos at the Presidential Mansion on Oct. 5 to discuss the incident, with Kathimerini saying the President offered assurance he would call on political parties to also denounce the campaign but without saying how the professor would be protected.

Last month, some 35 anarchists barged into an events hall in the northwestern city of Ioannina where Syrigos was speaking and started smashing microphones and other equipment.

Greece’s main opposition New Democracy in February said the attack on Syrigos was done “by marginal elements,” an apparent reference to anarchists who riddle the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“We call on the police to act promptly to locate and prosecute the offenders. We call, above all, on the euphemistically named Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to assume his responsibilities,” the party announcement said at the time.

SYRIZA later jumped in with a statement that said, “such actions have no place, either in universities or anywhere else.”