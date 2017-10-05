Greek Commission Fines Notos, Five Cosmetics Firms for Cartel Practices

ATHENS – Five major cosmetics companies as well as one of Greece’s largest department store chains have been fined a total of 18.83 million euros ($22.15 million) for operating as a cartel.

Ironically, Notos, the company which notified the Competition Commission to complain about the practices by the cosmetics firms, was found to have been one of the most egregious offenders and penalized 4.09 million euros ($4.81 million), the second biggest fine, said Kathimerini.

The firms involved had, according to the verdict, engaged in horizontal price-fixing by determining the retail prices of their products so buyers wouldn’t be able to get lower prices and forced to pay rigged prices.

Estee Lauder Hellas was fined 5.39 million euros ($6.34 million); Gerolymatos Comestics 3 million euros ($3.53 million); L’Oreal Produits De Luxe Hellas 2.62 million euros ($3.08 million); Sarantis 1.94 million euros ($2.28 million); and 1.79 million euros ($2.11 million) for Parfums Christian Dior Hellas.

The six companies were also ordered to stop fixing prices between them and warned they could face fines of 10,000 euros ($11,764) if they didn’t comply. It wasn’t reported how much profit they made with the fixed prices or if it was worth it to keep doing so and ignore the ruling.

Sarantis announced it will appeal the decision, saying there was never any communication between the companies and that even if they were the fine is illegal due to the statute of limitations.