Greece Hunting Down Ghost Companies in Bulgaria

ATHENS – Unable to rein in tax cheats, Greece’s Finance Ministry said it’s going outside the country’s borders to Bulgaria to conduct audits on so-called ghost companies.

The Head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, is expected to travel to Bulgaria this month to ask for assistance in going after the companies although that would cut into revenues there where hundreds of Greek companies have legitimately moved to avoid higher taxes in their home country.

Greek authorities believe that eight out of ten companies controlled by Greek businessmen that have been established in neighboring countries are illegal, since they aim at overriding capital controls and avoiding taxes, Greece’s national broadcaster ERT reported.

In most cases, these companies have only one Tax Identification Number and one seal in the country where they are established, since the services are still being provided in Greece, the report added.

According to Finance Ministry data, 18,000 businessmen have migrated to Bulgaria. Only 3,000 are actually present there, while only 40% of the 2,000 companies that are established every year are in any way active, and only 1 out of 10 companies employs personnel.

In October, 2016, a University of Bristol survey found thousands of companies in Bulgaria that exist only on paper appear to have been launched by Greeks in recent years for tax-evasion purposes, with only 3,000 of 14,000 then still active.

The exodus reached its peak during the height of Greece’s more than seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis with successive governments, led by the now ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which promised to cut taxes, adding an avalanche of new hikes that drove the corporate tax rate to 29 percent.

An undisclosed number of companies fled just before the imposition of capital controls in July, 2015 that are still largely in effect and hindering the ability of Greek companies to operate and compete with neighboring countries.

Greek companies operating in Bulgaria also can use debit and bank cards they obtained there to avoid withdrawal limits at Greek banks and ATMS which have exempted holders of cards outside Greece.

The survey found the Greek companies in Bulgaria, identified or otherwise, are not just trying to avoid paying lower taxes in Greece but evade them altogether, a common practice that is almost always successful, further penalizing companies in Greece who are stuck with higher tax rates and account confiscations by the state.