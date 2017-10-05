Cyprus Aim: Key Mediterranean Energy Center, Says Minister

Cyprus could be a vital energy center in the Mediterranean, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Marios Demetriades said, as international companies continue the hunt for oil and gas offshore.

Turkey is disputing the search and has sent its own research vessel into Cypriot waters, drawing condemnation from the legitimate Cypriot government but not the international community.

Addressing the first session of the International Advisory Committee for the establishment of the Faculty of Marine Science and Technology at the University of Cyprus, Demetriades said “the availability of skilled human resources is at the very core of economic growth and employment, therefore, the establishment of Faculty of Marine Science and Technology is a very important step for academia and growth, as it will supply our country with high quality education and training,” according to the Turkish-Cypriot Famagusta Gazette.

“Merchant shipping is a business sector originally created back in 1963 for which we are very proud of. It represents an invaluable asset for our country and consequently is placed on the top of our priority list,” he said, according to the report.

He noted that “the Cyprus Ship Registry ranks among the leading ship registries internationally and has the third largest merchant fleet within the European Union, while it’s characterised by high standards of quality and safety.”

“Cyprus, however, is not just a flag: Cyprus is a respected and fully-fledged competitive international maritime centre, comprising inter alia ship owning, ship management and chartering companies and companies involved in other maritime related activities representing 7% of our GDP,” he said.

Demetriades noted that “another promising development for the Cyprus shipping industry is the discovery of hydrocarbons in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus,” the area invaded by the Turkish research vessel.

Turkey has occupied the northern third of the island since an unlawful 1974 invasion and collapsed unity talks which fell apart over its demand to keep an army there and the right to militarily intervene were also undercut by its insistence on getting any share of potentially lucrative finds in Cypriot waters.