Athena Lambrakis Youngest to Receive NY Citation from Assemblywoman Simotas

NEW YORK – At just 6 months old, Athena Lambrakis is already being honored for her contribution to the community. The Astoria native became the youngest ever to receive the New York State Citation when she was honored by Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas.

Simotas recognized Athena for participating in “Day Of Service in Remembrance” that honors the Hell Gate Bridge 100th Anniversary, combined with a Veterans and 9/11 Ceremony, held at Astoria Park on September 9. Athena, representing The Statue of Liberty, led the day.

“It is never too early for community service,” said Assemblymember Simotas. “Athena is following the wonderful example set by her family and so many in this community, that hard work and community involvement improve the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

“With these passionate efforts, Athena is showing our young generation that community service matters. We need to engage our children in the importance of being involved,” said mother Sonia Mylonas.

Simotas believes in public service. Not just because it improves communities, but because it changes the lives of those who participate. It offers leadership skills that propel success in school and throughout life. Public service is the pathway to stronger communities and self-fulfillment.