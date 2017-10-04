Catalan Referendum “Illegal and Effectively Non-existent,” President Pavlopoulos Says

ATHENS – President of the Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos was sharply critical of those attempting to hold a referendum for Catalonia’s independence from Spain, in remarks he made while inaugurating a conference on “Greece Forward III: Progressive Policies for the Cities of Today and Tomorrow” at the Acropolis Museum on Wednesday.

Referring to what he called the “illegal and effectively non-existent” referendum, Pavlopoulos commented that “Barcelona, as a city, can infinitely better express every type of Catalan particularity, thus nullifying the extremist goals of the autonomists, whose results harm Catalonia itself and its prospects.”

He also stressed that cities, as a means of expression and communication between various social groups, can serve to absorb the “shocks” generated by contemporary autonomist movements – which harboured dangerously nationalist elements – which were damaging for the cohesion of nation-states and of the European Union, as well as for the progress toward European integration.

“By the transfer of powers from state agencies to international organisations or supranational unions, such as the European Union, for example, the European nation-state does not disappear but changes character and role in international politics,” he said.

“The state will continue to be the central unit of the international system. But the cities – especially the large ones – have now become the main and most powerful social structures in the world, as well as the strongest demographic and social birthplaces,” the president added.

Should Europe progress toward a full political unification with the form of a federation and a representative democracy – “as I believe it must and as do all that believe in the European ideal” – the big European cities will play an even more important role, both as independent sources of origin and units for the production of culture, politics, innovation and art, as well as hubs for a broader communications and cooperation network on a European-wide level, Pavlopoulos noted.

According to Greece’s president, in this way there will be an organic “meshing” of the local, state, inter-state and union levels to form a structure of interdependence and interaction with respect to the various initaitives and actions undertaken by European cities, which he hailed as something “unprecedented and particularly creative.”

Concluding his speech, Pavlopoulos expressed hope that it will not be long before Athens and other European cities receive the “European Capital for Innovation” award. It this was achieved, he added, Greeks will have fundamentally changed the country with respect to their attitudes toward innovation and its role in the economic growth of the country.

The conference was organised by the Network for Reform in Greece and Europe and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS).