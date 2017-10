NEW YORK – His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America will take a medical leave, as was announced at the Archdiocese in a meeting on September 26.

TNH has learned that Bishop Andonios will undergo some type of surgical procedure at the end of the month and will recuperate at home for a few weeks.

Some in the Archdiocese, though, allege that his taking a leave now is a golden opportunity for him to distance …