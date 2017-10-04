Spartak Moscow Charged for Racist Abuse in Liverpool Game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Spartak Moscow with racist behavior following alleged monkey chants at a junior game against Liverpool.

The charge relates to a UEFA Youth League match in Moscow on Sept. 26, hours before Spartak and Liverpool played in the Champions League.

British media reported the monkey chants were believed to be aimed at Bobby Adekanye, an 18-year-old Liverpool winger who was born in Nigeria and plays internationally for the Netherlands.

It is Spartak’s third run-in with UEFA disciplinary authorities this season. The Russian champions were fined and stripped of their away-ticket allocation for one game after supporters fired a flare which nearly hit a referee.

Spartak is facing further charges after its fans protested the first decision with smoke bombs and a banner reading “UEFA Mafia.”