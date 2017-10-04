Freeing of Kidnapped Businessman Lempidakis a Great Success of Police, Toskas Says

RETHYMNO, Crete – The release of abducted businessman Michail Lempidakis was one of the greatest successes of the Greek Police, Alternate Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

Toskas congratulated the chief and the members of the Greek police, describing their efforts as a “perfect operation.”

“This is the police we want,” he said.

The minister said that this operation should serve as a guideline on how to deal with similar cases, and noted how hard police officers work in their daily battle with crime, which shows that the resulting successes of the Greek police are not accidental.