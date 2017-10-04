After Archaeology Finding, Hellenikon Project Up in Air

ATHENS – Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has declared part of the massive former Hellenikon International airport site next to the sea an archaeological area, which could jeopardize plans for one of the biggest developments in Europe.

The site has been delayed from development for more than a decade and at one point was supposed to become the biggest urban park in Europe before Greece’s crushing economic crisis, now 7 ½ years old, changed plans in favor of an 8-billion euro ($9.41 billion) high-end commercial project with a casino, marina and less green space.

KAS said some 30 hectares (74.13 acres) should be protected, leaving the developers – a consortium including Greece’s Lamda corporation, which build the unlawful Athens Mall and the Chinese giant Fosun – unclear whether they can proceed to begin construction this year, see the scheme ended, or have to build around the archeological area.

The council did not explain what was of archaeological interest on the site, now an abandoned plot of weed-covered concrete tarmacs, deteriorating buildings and rusting aircraft.

The decision puts Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a bind because he’s wooing foreign investors, particularly from China, after reneging on promises to halt privatizations and the sale of state assets he said previous governments were giving away at fire sale prices.

Elements in Tsipras’ ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, stinging from his reneging on anti-austerity vows, have taken a hard line against privatizations and are seeking to block other major projects in the country as well.

There were reports Tsipras’ Administration, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) would attempt to get around KAS by asking the country’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, to override the declaration although he was said to be wary of tangling with officials in his party who don’t want foreign investors in the country because of their philosophical objections.

It took KAS four meeting to reach a decision after not sitting to meet over the site for a decade.

Lamda signed a 99-year lease with the state in 2014 for the 620-hectare (1532 acre) plot. Backed by Fosun – Tsipras is avidly going after more Chinese companies, and Gulf investors, Lamda submitted its plan in July.

“It is certainly a bad decision; we just have to wait and see how bad it is,” a source close to the investors told Kathimerini about the decision affecting only 4.5 percent of the site that also includes ancient cemeteries and a prehistoric settlement.

A forestry council earlier deemed the site a woodland because there were trees there more than 75 years ago but another state board overrode that, leading two environmental groups to say they would appeal.