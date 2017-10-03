Greek Orthodox Woman on Life Support After Las Vegas Shooting

By TNH Staff October 3, 2017

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at a music festival at the grounds. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Eleftherios Pissalidis

NEW YORK – Savannah Sanchez, a parishioner of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Tucson, AZ was the only Greek Orthodox victim critically hurt according to sources in the area. Fr. Demetrios-Earl Cantos of St. Demetrios informed TNH that Savannah was attending the last day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her family when she was critically shot in the abdomen by the now-notorious 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock and remains on life support after two consecutive …

