Dean Karnazes to Sign Books at Santorini Experience

ATHENS – The top sports tourism event Santorini Experience is only a few days away. Between October 6th and 8th, running and swimming races will be held for a 3rd consecutive year on the enchanting island in the Cyclades. The meet & greet event will take place on Friday, October 6th at noon at the sponsor Alafouzos Sport store in Fira. The event will be attended by the Greek-American ultramarathon man Dean Karnazes, who visits the island and the event for the first time and will run in the 15km race. Everyone attending the meet & greet will have the opportunity to get autographs from the athlete-phenomenon who will sign his latest book, The Road to Sparta, published by Key Books.

Top professional athletes, as well as many amateur swimmers and runners, have registered for the event in record-breaking numbers. Among them is the Greek open water champion, Kelly Araouzou, along with several other members of the National Team including Antonis Fokaidis, Giorgos Arniakos, and Dimitris Negris. For the first time in an open water race, more than 10 Greek swimming champions will participate.

Another great athlete making his first appearance in the event is the Hungarian swimmer Attila Manyoki. The 44-year-old distinguished athlete in open water swimming belongs to the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame (IMSHOF). Manyoki has completed hundreds of marathon swimming races and has twice completed the 90km distance. In 2008, he swam 79.6km along Lake Balaton between Balatonkenese and Keszthely in 25 hours and 32 minutes.

For the best service and transfer of the participants in Santorini Experience at the starting points of the running routes on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Oia and the swimming route on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the old port of Fira, the following bus services will be available: On Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM from Fira (bus station) to Oia (desalination plant) to the starting point of the running routes. Accordingly, the return of the participants will take place on another route at 12:30 PM, from Oia to Fira. On Sunday, Oct. 8, from Oia to the old port of Fira, there will be bus service from Passagio Santorini Oia at 8:30 in the morning. Please note that the transfer of swimmers to the volcano starts at 9:30 from the old port.

The detailed schedule of the event is available online at: http://www.santorini-experience.com/en/event-info/schedule/schedule-2017.html.

Online registration for swimming and running is closed and registrations will only be made at the Alafouzos Sport store, the event’s official sponsor, on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Ryanair is for one more year the official airline partner of the event. Blue Star Ferries, Alafouzos Sport and Athina Luxury Suites are the official sponsors while Samsung is the official technology partner. For the third consecutive year, ambassadors and organizers will move with the safety and efficient engines of the cars of Ford Motor Hellas, the official supporter of Santorini Experience. Vikos for the third consecutive year will offer to the athletes who will take part the opportunity to quench their thirst with the Natural Mineral Water Vikos that contributes to the good functioning of the body during sports. Official supporters include Avance, Aqua Vista Hotels, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, ΕΚΟ, GoPro, Wyndham Grand Athens and Santorini Boatmen Union.

The hospitality sponsors supporting the event are: Santorini Hoteliers Association, Meltemi Hotels & Resorts, Aqua Vista Hotels, Athina Luxury Suites, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, Aegean Plaza Hotel, Andronis Concept, Vedema A Luxury Collection Resort Santorini, Canaves Oia, West East Suites, Desiterra Luxury Suites & Villas, 270 Oia’s View, Central Fira Hotel, Memories Hotel, Loizos Stylish Residencies, Fanouris Condo, Monolithia Hotel, Esperas Santorini, Sienna Residencies, Hotel Rivari Santorini, White Pearl Villas, Caldera Collection.

Santorini Experience will take place under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Hellenic Swimming Federation with the co-organization of the Municipality of Santorini, DAPPOS and Active Media Group.