Greek-American Stories: Going, Going, Gone!’

It was Dimos who informed his friends at Dixon’s the news that Apostoli, funeral parlor owner had died.

“When did it happen?” asked John, recalling that he had attended the parlor three times in the past year. “Yesterday,” responded Dimos. “He must have been, at least, ninety, I believe,” said George. “Maybe more”, added Yiannis. “I remember when he took over the funeral parlor after his uncle died. And, he was over ninety when Apostoli took over. He has a son, Christos, who’ll probably, take over now.”

Kipreos shook his head. “I don’t think so. I think he’s going to be a doctor.” Yiannis, shaking his head, said, “Figures! Taking care of bodies, dead or alive, seems to be a family tradition.” Kipreos continued. “Christos came to the hotel where I work to reserve the Crystal Room, one of our bigger rooms, for his father’s makaria. It holds about two hundred people. He, even, ordered the food to be served – nothing cheap!

“Two hundred people!” Yiannis rejoined, hotly. “Why? The man’s gone! He won’t know who came or who didn’t or what’s going on. Why spend all that money?” Dimos shrugged. “Hey! Maybe he’s like his father – a big spender. I remember Apostoli held a catered Birthday party for himself and invited a lot of people. We catered it! He was a generous tipper, too!” John smiled. “He sure knew how to live, eh?”Kipreos informed them that the bill for the Makaria had already been paid.So many people are invited – some Greek celebrities, too.” John nodded.“Huh! Who wouldn’t want to be there?”

Yiannis said, “I know someone who’d want to be there!” Grinning, George said, “You, of course!” Yiannis rasped, “No, wise guy! Apostoli!”

Dimos reminded, “If Christos is going to be a doctor he’ll be printing new businesscards.” Yiannis, amused, said,“I can see the slogan on his calling cards.” Right hand raised, “We treat with respectable reverence and we bury them the same way.” George reminded Yiannis, “ You’ll need one of his services one day, too.”

“No I won’t! First place, I won’t go to doctors unless I have a harpoon sticking in my back.Second place, when I…ah, am gone, I won’t need his services.” Kipreos asked, “Do you intend to be cremated?” Yiannis shook his head. “No! I can’t take heat.” Dimos inquired, “You intend being laid out at another funeral parlor?” Yiannis said, “No.” John, curious, yet amused, asked, “Do you expect to disappear into thin air?” Yiannis thought a bit. “Not exactly!” Out of his jacket pocket he produced a paper whose heading indicated it was his will. “In fact, Dimos, I intended to have your lawyer legalize this will when he gets a chance.I’m thinking about being frozen. It’s called cryogenics.”All curious attention was pinned on Yiannis. “Why?” asked Dimos. “That way, if I die of some disease, I could be resuscitated and cured and brought back to life.” “That’svery expensive!” John informed. “So is burial and cremation. I have some money put away. Meanwhile, Areti can keep up the payments until that time.” George, grinning, said, “Are you sure she’d want to?” Yiannis growled, “Of course, she’d want to. She’d miss me, you know. She couldn’t live like she does if I’mnot round.” George grinned. “My point, exactly!”

Yiannis ignored him. John lamented, “Any funeral today is when the dearly departed depart dearly. Being frozen costs a pile of money, Yiannis. Areti has to live on some income while you’re…ah, gone. You might revive and find yourself broke and alone when you’re…ah, revived. Then what?” A long silence commenced. “I don’t know! But, I have to write something in the space that asks what I want done with me after I…ah, go. I gotta write something.” Kipreos advised, “Why not let Areti decided that when the time comes?” Dimos read the blank space aloud. “Please fill in below how your remains are to bedisposed of after your demise.”Yiannis, picturing himself poverty stricken and alone or Areti remarried, continued silent as the others moved on to other subjects. Whenthe coffee cups emptied andthe afternoon wore away; Yiannis, meekly, took out his pen and finally wrote something in the blank space before leaving. Dimos jotted a quick look – then, smiled. Watching Yiannis exit the cafeteria, the others asked Dimos what Yiannis wrote in the blank space. Unfolding the paper, he read,“Surprise Me!”