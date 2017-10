To the Editor:

I hope that your newspaper can find the time and space to write about the paidomazoma during the Greek Civil War of the late 1940s and early 1950s.

I constantly come across people who deny that this ever took place.

My late wife witnessed it as a teenager in her hometown of Siatista, Kozani. Many children were taken, primarily those from nearby villages who had sought refuge and protection in Siatista. Some children from Siatista were also taken.

Peter J. Plumpis

Tonawanda, NY