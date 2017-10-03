Hellenikon Project Critics Keep Trying to Block Development

ATHENS – With Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) unable to reach a decision on whether parts of the old Hellenikon International Airport site should be protected from development, two environmental groups want a court to reinstate a declaration it’s also a woodland even though there’s no trees there.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on promises to stop privatizations and is pushing the 8-billion euro ($9.4 billion) plan to turn the site into a high-end conglomeration of shops, businesses, a casino, and a yacht port, is facing opposition from elements in his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA who reject Capitalism and foreign business investments out-of-hand on philosophical grounds.

KAS was due to meet again for a fourth time on Oct. 3 to go over the development plans and could issue a non-binding recommendation parts of the site should be protected as an archaeological area, which could kill the project if Tsipras goes along.

The project is being developed and scheduled to start later this year through a consortium that includes the Greek-based Lambda group that built the unlawful Athens Mall, and the major Chinese company Fosun as Tsipras is wooing more investors from China, whose Cosco runs the port of Piraeus.

“We cannot be sure that everything will proceed according to our assessments,” one government source told Kathimerini. “There are 15 archaeologists on KAS and there is a strange balance [of opinions] so we will have to wait,” the source said.

Among critics of the development is Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, who defied Tsipras in saying that the archaeologists are “fighting to protect the country,” without explaining how stopping one of Europe’s biggest projects would help Greece during a crushing ongoing economic crisis that saw the government impose more harsh austerity measures.

The government is prepared to appeal to the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, if KAS decides to raise obstacles to the Hellenikon project, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, two ecological groups appealed to the Council of State against a decision by the Piraeus Regional Authority which overturned another council’s ruling the site, mostly just weed-filled concrete tarmacs and abandoned buildings, was a forest.

The investment has faced repeated bureaucratic hurdles and obstacles, the business newspaper Naftemporiki noted, including the forest council’s decision, based on 1930s-era photographs of trees and brush land at the site that it’s a protected forest.