U.S. Ambassador Pyatt Meets Greek-American Ultramarathon Runner Karnazes

U.S. Ambassador in Greece Geoffrey Pyatt met with Greek-American ultramarathon runner, and author of “Ultramarathon Man” Dean Karnazes – and talked about sports tourism and the close ties between Greece and the United States, according to the US Embassy.

An internationally recognized endurance athlete and NY Times bestselling author, Dean has pushed his body and mind to inconceivable limits. Among his many accomplishments, he has run 350 continuous miles, foregoing sleep for three nights.

He’s run across Death Valley in 120 degree temperatures, and he’s run a marathon to the South Pole in negative 40 degrees. On ten different occasions, he’s run a 200-mile relay race solo, racing alongside teams of twelve.

His most recent endeavor was running 50 marathons, in all 50 U.S. states, in 50 consecutive days, finishing with the NYC Marathon, which he ran in three hours flat.