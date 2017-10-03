Vague UN Chief Guterres Says Historic Chance Missed for Cyprus Unity

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who tried to broker a Cyprus unity deal at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that fell apart in July said Cypriots and the Turkish side blew an opportunity bring the island together 43 years after an unlawful invasion.

Turkey still occupies the northern third it seized in 1974 but refused to fully remove a standing army and as it insisted on having the right to militarily intervene again.

That ended once-optimistic talks between Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who blamed then UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide for misleading Guterres into thinking a deal was at hand.

Guterres, who took over the UN top job this year after Korea’s Ban Ki-moon failed in 10 years at the post of trying to resolve the Cyprus dilemma, said the two sides had neared an answer although other reports said they hadn’t.

“The parties had come close to reaching a strategic understanding on security and guarantees as well as on all other outstanding core elements of a comprehensive settlement,” Guterres’ said in his report on Cyprus to the Security Council, published by Politis.. “It is, therefore, my firm belief that a historic opportunity was missed in Crans Montana.”

As usual, there were scant details and specifics as the talks remained secret with private meetings keeping Cypriots and Turks in the dark about their future even as demonstrators on both sides urged a resolution without being given much information about what was happening about their fate.

The Cyprus Mail said the report described a positive mood, at odds with other reports which said there were furious exchanges going on. Guterres said progress was being made, contradictory to some media reports that it was a bitter and rancorous procedure.

He said – without naming anyone – that one “table” was reluctant to make compromises and that the other side then took the same position, undercutting his own findings.

“In an effort to resolve this dilemma, on June 30, I presented the parties with a framework for simultaneously resolving six major outstanding issues at both ‘tables’ as elements of a final package that, in my view, would lead to a comprehensive settlement. These were related to territory, political equality, property, equivalent treatment, and security and guarantees.” He didn’t explain what he meant beyond vague generalizations.

However, the parties were unable to finalize a package and bridge remaining differences during the dinner, the report said.

“While the parties were moving closer on substance, they remained far apart with respect to the necessary trust and determination to seek common ground through mutual accommodation, ultimately preventing them from reaching the broad outlines of a strategic understanding across the negotiating chapters which could have paved the way for the final settlement deal,” in more broad diplomatic language giving essentially no information about what was really happening.

He said there’s a long road now for another chance at it with Anastasiades said he’s willing to talk again if Turkey removes its demand to keep an army, which it said it won’t, and as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be moving on.

“Even if all the core enablers are in place, as they appeared to be in Crans Montana in late June, I am convinced that the prospects of pushing this process finally ‘over the finishing line’ will remain elusive without the strongest of political will, courage and determination, mutual trust and a readiness on the part of all parties to take calculated risks in the last and most difficult mile of the negotiations,” the opaque report added.