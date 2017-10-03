US Company Athens Mall Project Stalled After 10 Years Work

ATHENS – A decade after beginning plans for a 300-million-euro ($352.54 million) mall, a company that’s a subsidiary of US investment giant BlackRock is still waiting for the approval to go-ahead.

Artume proposed the Academy Gardens Mall in a western Athens neighborhood of Kolonos near the ancient site of Plato’s Academy but ran into the usual Greek obstacles of constant delays and now as the coalition government led by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is seeing critics trying to block private investments on philosophical grounds.

The company wants to develop a 21,000-square meter (68,897-square feet) site that houses two old factories but officials told Kathimerini it’s been a frustrating process because while most permits have been obtained a required Presidential decree has not.

There was no explanation why it hasn’t been granted.

“Since 2013 there has been a ban on the issue of construction permits in the area where the plot is located, as the state has not complied with the directions of the Council of State, whose decisions noted ‘the issue (of the Presidential decree) has remained outstanding for some time, and the consequences of abandoning the matter unregulated are negative in town planning terms, as the area is constantly downgraded,’” it said.

“In the multiple contacts our company’s officials had with competent government entities, such as the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and the ministries of State and the Environment, we were always assured the issue would be immediately resolved,” Artume officials who weren’t identified said, but the wait goes on.