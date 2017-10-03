Mitsotakis Tells Eurozone Chief: Butt Out of Greek Politics (Vid)

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem should not have called for elections in Greece to proceed as scheduled in 2019, which would keep the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition in power until then.

Dijsselbloem told the newspaper Kathimerini that Greece needs political instability even as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ popularity has nearly vanished for reneging on anti-austerity promises and for agreeing to demands of international creditors for more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in return for the release of more monies from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.04 billion) he sought and accepted in 2015 after saying he would do neither.

Dijsselbloem, whose party was driven out of power in the Netherlands’ elections earlier this year and whose tenure as head of the 18 countries who use the euro is in doubt, said Greece doesn’t need snap elections before 2019, with three bailouts totaling 326 billion euros ($383.03 billion) to expire at the end of August, 2018.

Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to big double-digit leads in polls, would have none of it and rebuked Dijsselbloem.

“The (Greek) constitution stipulates that elections take place when the government majority is lost or when the Prime Minister decides to declare early elections. It is no one’s business to determine what the proper time is for elections in Greece, it’s an internal matter…” Mitsotakis said during an address at an event sponsored by the Harvard Business School Club of Greece.

He said if early elections are called – a frequent happenstance – it would not cause any undue political instability but would allow the country to have a government “capable of providing growth that satisfies its citizens”.

With SYRIZA being rent apart by Tsipras’ support for privatizations after reneging on promises to stop them, and as elements in the party are trying to block developments and foreign business that he wants, the pro-business Mitsotakis seized on the chaos in the coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).