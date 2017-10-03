Barcelona Soccer Team Joins Catalan Strike

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The famed Barcelona soccer club and the two other Catalan clubs in the Spanish soccer league are joining a strike to protest the Spanish government’s actions in Catalonia’s independence vote.

Barcelona says none of its professional or youth teams are practicing on Tuesday and the club headquarters is closed. The Girona soccer team also suspended practice and Espanyol is having players undergo physical training behind closed doors.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, one of the most outspoken supporters of Catalans, was harassed by fans Monday when he reported to Spain’s national team training camp in Madrid ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Police had to intervene as fans chanted and held cards against him.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui told the COPE radio station the central defender remains motivated despite the abuse from fans. He praised Pique’s commitment to the national team and said there is no reason not to have him on the squad.