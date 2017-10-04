Greek Church Head Chides Government Over Transgender Bill

ATHENS – Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Greek Orthodox Church, chastised Greece’s coalition government for a transgender rights bill that would let people identify themselves by whatever gender they want, no matter what sex they were born.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA pushed the legislation and got its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) – which had opposed it – to go along after a probe into the far-right group’s leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ phone calls to a former ship owner jailed in a major heroin smuggling ring was blocked.

Ieronymos showed his displeasure at a religious ceremony opening the fall session of Parliament amid tension over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said to have been barred from visiting Mt. Athos because he is an atheist who refused to take a religious oath when sworn in after winning elections in 2015.

“All these are just games. The Church has its own views,” the Archbishop said, according to Kathimerini.

“Our nation has its (own) traditions, it has the family. The rest is just contrivances so that we waste our time,” said Ieronymos, who is often at odds with SYRIZA and Tsipras, who backed away from hints he would seek separation of Church and State and after he got rid of an Education Minister who wanted religion taught in a secular manner and for religions other than Greek Orthodoxy to be taught in schools.

Addressing Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, Ieronymos said that talk about relations between the Church and state should not overlook the Church’s role in keeping the identity of Greeks alive and of ethnic Greeks in the Diaspora.

“Have you considered what the role of the Church is, not only in Europe but the entire world?… The [Church] has more to offer than [the country’s] embassies,” he said.

ANEL has only nine seats in Parliament to SYRIZA’s 144, giving the coalition a scant three-vote majority in the 300-member body. Without ANEL, Tsipras couldn’t get bills passed that are also opposed by rival parties in the country’s divisive political system.

ANEL opposes rights for transgenders but will vote for them to stay in power. The legislation would let people identify as any gender they want without having to provide any medical proof.

Speaking to journalists earlier , ANEL’s parliamentary spokesman Thanassis Papachristopoulos said the party remains against granting adoption rights to same-sex couples but didn’t say whether the would vote for it as they are with the transgender issue they oppose but support.