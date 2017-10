NEW YORK – Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis took time out of her busy schedule to talk with The National Herald about her run for Lieutenant Governor of California. During the interview, she spoke about her campaign, her dedication to public service, and her Greek roots.

When asked if she always wanted to go into politics, Kounalakis told TNH, “I was raised in it. My earliest jobs in high school, growing up in Sacramento, were at the capitol, I interned in Washington, DC. …