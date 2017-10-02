Greek Social Security Debtors Will be Named Publicly

ATHENS – With an avalanche of tax hikes, particularly on companies, making it tougher for businesses to make it in Greece, the government now is going after those who haven’t paid debts to the social security system and will name and shame them publicly.

It wasn’t reported what good that would do if companies legitimately don’t have the money to make their required contributions to a pension system already creaking under the weight of having too many beneficiaries and not enough people or companies paying into it.

The Social Security Debt Collection Center (KEAO) said it will publish the names of 18,146 debtors with dues that exceed 15,000 euros ($17,167) each to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) this winter unless they pay up or make arrangements to settle their debts by November 30.

These major debtors, whose arrears add up to 11.65 billion euros ($13.68 billion), or 50 percent of all debts to EFKA, can expect to receive a notice warning them of the move in the post, said Kathimerini.

A ministerial decision to that effect has already been drafted by Deputy Social Security Minister Tasos Petropoulos.