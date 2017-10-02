Tsipras Plans End Run if Archaeologists Block Hellenikon Project

ATHENS – Frustrated that Greece’s Central Archaeological Council has stalled a recommendation for the critical 8-billion-euro ($9.45 billion) development of the former Hellenikon International Airport site, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly mulling whether to take it to the state’s highest administrative court.

The council, KAS, doesn’t have the authority outright to halt the work, planned to begin later this year after more than a decade of delays, but could deem parts of the site as archaeological areas and Tsipras’ Administration is seen as being reluctant to go against the board.

To get around that, the coalition of his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) could go to the Council of State for approval to proceed.

The dilemma comes as Tsipras, reneging on promises to halt privatizations, is pushing Hellenikon on the orders of international lenders he needed to satisfy to keep monies coming from a staggered, delayed third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.97 billion) he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

He also has been trying to woo more foreign investments he said he would obstruct before surrendering to the creditors. Among those businesses are companies from China, such as Fosun, which is a major partner in the Hellenikon development.

With rival parties sniping at him and pointing out the hypocrisy of his support for investments at the same time elements in SYRIZA – including ministers – are trying to block them, Tsipras is reportedly anxious to settle the Hellenikon issue as it could also come up in talks with envoys from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over more conditions attached to the bailout.

KAS has met three times without being able to reach a decision and is scheduled to talk again on Oct. 3. A forestry council has already declared part of the site, mostly weed-covered concrete tarmacs and abandoned buildings, a woodland because there used to be trees there years before.

Hard-core factions within SYRIZA, forced by Tsipras to swallow more pension cuts, taxes on low-income families and imposing brutal conditions on their core constituency of workers, pensioners and the poor while the rich, politicians, tax cheats and oligarchy are escaped sacrifice, have returned to taking a hard left philosophical line in what critics said was a bid to show they’re getting tough again on Capitalism.

To break the deadlock, sources told the newspaper that instead of opposing any prospective KAS decision against the project that the government would seek a court ruling it believes could likely be in favor of investment.

SYRIZA lawmaker Giorgos Kyritsis told Real FM radio the party still has objections to the project, but has no choice but to back it as it “was signed by the previous (governments) and entered as a term in the memorandum.”

That’s the same reason it has given for reneging on anti-austerity vows after blaming previous governments for doing the same and after it said it would ignore earlier deals with the creditors or override them before conceding that wouldn’t happen.

The site on the capital’s coast was supposed be become the biggest urban park in Europe before Greece’s crushing economic crisis led to a change of plans and a scheme to transform the area of weed-covered concrete tarmacs and abandoned buildings into a mix of high-rise luxury apartments and commercial buildings, a casino and yacht center for the rich.

While SYRIZA’s political council gave its “full support” to the Hellenikon development, others in the party want Tsipras to return to promises to stop privatization, media reports have said.

Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas said the project will proceed no matter what KAS decides.

The development is the work of a consortium including Greece’s Lambda corporation, which built the unlawful Athens Mall, and Chinese giant Fosun as Tsipras is courting more Chinese investors.

Pitsiorlas told SKAT TV that even if part of the site is deemed of archaeological interest that it could be preserved with buildings going on around it. “Entire cities are of archaeological interest in Greece and yet houses are built (there) every day,” Pitsiorlas said, at odds with others in the party who don’t want it done.