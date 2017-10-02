Tsipras Preparing for US Visit, Meeting President Trump

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ staff is getting him ready to go to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, with hopes it could happen as soon as Oct. 17 or at least by the end of the year.

Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA party opposes American policy and NATO but hasn’t acted on those philosophies as it needs support for its reneging on anti-austerity promises to keep international bailout monies coming.

Unidentified government sources told Greek media the meeting will happen but that the date isn’t been locked down yet.

Besides Greece’s more than seven-year-long economic crisis, the talk is expected to center on the lingering refugee and migrant crisis as well as the strategic importance of the US base at Souda Bay on Crete that SYRIZA opposed on leftist philosophical grounds before coming to power and supporting it.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) that is the junior partner in the coalition, wants an expansion of US interests and military presence in Greece.

With Turkey’s political landscape becoming more volatile after the failed July, 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Germany’s call for Turkey’s European Union hopes to end, Greece could play a more strategic military role for the US in the Mediterranean and Middle East as well as North Africa.