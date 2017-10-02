Police Rescue Kidnapped Cretan Businessman Held Six Months

RETHYMNO, Crete – A Cretan businessman who was kidnapped and held hostage for six months was rescued by police on Oct. 2 in a raid on a car parts junkyard in Rethymno, media reports said.

Michalis Lembidakis, who was abducted in March, was found in an emaciated condition tied to a mattress on the first floor of the building and a man said to be guarding him from escape was arrested along with another person on the premises as well as five others.

Police told Kathimerini they were acting on information they’d obtained indicating Lembidakis was recently transferred to the junkyard by his captors and set up the operation as a supposed drug raid to disguise their true intention and avoid the captors being tipped off by insiders.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and major political rival leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis both publicly expressed praise for the police officers involved in successfully carrying out the operation.

No reason for the abduction was given and kidnapping, while not common in Greece, has happened a number of times to businessmen in return for ransom.