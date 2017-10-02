Greek Police Arrest 8 Smugglers Who Brought in 38 Migrants

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek police announced they have arrested eight migrant traffickers who reportedly smuggled 38 migrants through Greece’s land border with Turkey.

All the arrests were made Friday, in northern Greece, in four separate incidents.

The largest group of migrants — 10 from Vietnam, two from Iraq and two from Pakistan — was smuggled by two Moldovans and a Romanian. The migrants were stashed in one car while two other traffickers drove another vehicle, checking for police roadblocks, police say.

Ten Syrians and Somalis smuggled in by a Bulgarian driver told police they paid 2,400 euros ($2,836) each to be taken into central Europe. Another seven Iraqis, five Afghanis and two Pakistanis were also smuggled in by traffickers.

Similar incidents occur almost daily, police say.