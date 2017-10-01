Trump, Putin Laud Independence Day of Occupied Cyprus (Photos)

NICOSIA – While the northern third of Cyprus remains occupied by Turkey some 43 years after an unlawful invasion, the country nevertheless on Oct. 1 celebrated the 57th anniversary of gaining independence from British rule.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received congratulatory messages from US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, along with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose country – along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, which still keeps a military base there – have been guarantors of security since the invasion.

Trump extended “best wishes to the people of the Republic of Cyprus as you celebrate the 57th anniversary of your nation’s independence,” noting it has long been an important ally of the USA.

“Together we have promoted peace and regional stability while also expanding our business and cultural ties,” Trump’s statement added. “As we mark this important day, we wish all Cypriots a peaceful and prosperous year,” he added..

In his message, Putin extended his “sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic of Cyprus, The Cyprus Mail reported in a story about the congratulatory messages.

“Relations between Russia and Cyprus, based on good traditions of friendship and spiritual proximity, are developing in a constructive manner,” Putin said. But Cyprus has a heavily-Russian influence as well, with many rich Russians keeping deposits in banks that had been accused of being a money haven.

“I hope that our forthcoming negotiations in Moscow will promote further enhancement of bilateral political dialogue and productive cooperation in various fields.”

Putin said he would also like “to reaffirm the constancy of Russian policy in the support of the efforts of the leadership of the Republic of Cyprus to achieve a just, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council in the interests of the entire population of the island.

“I sincerely wish good health and success to the people to Cyprus as well as prosperity and well-being,” the Russian President said.

Pavlopoulos said Greece will continue to back Cypriots in their efforts to end the Turkish occupation of the northern party of the country, and reach a viable solution to its decades-old problem.

“Greece will continue to help the peaceful Cypriot struggle with all its strength,” he said. He also blamed “Turkish intransigence” for the breakdown in reunification talks while Turkey blames Cyprus.

Anastasiades received the salute of the parade, in the presence of the country`s political, religious and military leadership after laying a wreath at the Imprisoned Graves in honor of the 13 fighters of the 1955-1959 liberation struggle (EOKA) against the British rule, who are buried there.

He also said he believes the collapsed unity talks will somehow revive although he walked away from negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci because Turkey refused to remove an army from the occupied territory and wanted the right to further invade when it wants.

Those conditions haven’t changed and Turkey said it won’t return to the bargaining table but Anastasiades said he still thinks the talks will be revived without explaining how.