No More Paper Tickets: Athens’ Metro Turns to Smart Cards

ATHENS – After long delays, metro commuters in Greece’s capital city can now get smart cards for their rides as part of a plan to end paper tickets and curb fare evasion.

Greece’s metro has used the paper cards that are required to be validated at machines as they enter the system but there haven’t been any barriers and dodging fares is widespread as there are not enough inspectors and some reports indicated the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition didn’t want a crackdown, fearing it would irritate riders.

When fully implemented, the system would require the use of the cards to get through electronic barriers. Sales points have opened at 11 metro stations.

Between February and August of this year, the Athens Urban Transit Organization (OASA) recorded 5.7 million euros ($6.73 million) in revenue from sales during a trial run of the new system at the Syntagma, Elliniko and Doukissis Plakentias metro stations, as well as Athens International Airport, where the use of paper tickets has been discontinued, Kathimerini said..

The switch from paper tickets to smart cards will take place on the OASA transit system over the coming month with more sales points added. There had been delays awaiting approval from the country’s privacy agency which was concerned about personal details being recorded of customers.

To purchase a personalized smart card, commuters need their ID card or passport, their AMKA social security number and a photograph, which can be taken at the time of purchase.

Personalized smart cards are permanent and can be topped up any time. Non-personalized cards, which do not require photos and identification are also available for multi-fare purchases, which include a 4.50-euro ($5.32) one-day unlimited pass, a three-day unlimited pass for 9 euros ($10.63), or a five-day pass for 22 euros, about $25.99.