Under SYRIZA, Greece Plummets in World Economic Freedom

ATHENS – The two-year reign of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has seen Greece fall 27 places to 116th among 159 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World report compiled by the Fraser Institute think tank in Canada.

That came just after a similar showing by the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index which found the government’s handling of the economic crisis – with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saying a recovery is coming – has seen Greece plummet in financial analyses.

The findings of the Economic Freedom report, presented by the Markos Dragoumis Center for Liberal Studies, cited capital controls implemented by the government and still in place more than two years later, along with deep-seated economic problems no government has been able to turn around.

Economic freedom means fewer regulations and more flexible labor relations, and the countries with the highest readings happen to be those with the best economic conditions.

Tsipras, who reneged on anti-austerity promises, also has been under pressure from international creditors to further strip the rights of workers he said he would protect and also reneged on promises to restore the minimum wage to previous levels.

Greece is last among the 159 countries in the category of the size of the state and its bureaucratic bloating, mainly due to many enterprises being state-controlled and packed with patronage hires, a practice continued by Tsipras who said he would stop it. The country’s high tax rates – 29 percent on businesses – and with Tsipras adding a new avalanche of hikes has also hurt.

Greece ranks 121st in regulatory environment, with too many difficult conditions in the labor market and limiting the role of entrepreneurs, with the labyrinthine bureaucracy seen a crucial restricting factor.

Long-standing and never-solved problems such as corruption, officials seeking bribes to push licenses and political favoritism are other major negative factors for the country.

The latest report, which is based on 2015 data, placed Greece a relatively high 47th in the operation of its legal system and the protection of property rights, with a 5.98 score – the only field where there was an improvement from last year’s report, although the country ranks low in legal execution of contracts and courts’ impartiality.