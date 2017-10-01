SYRIZA Dissidents Want Hellenikon Development Blocked

ATHENS – Continuing resistance within hardcore ranks of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA continue to threaten derailing the 8-billion-euro ($9.45 billion) long-delayed development of the former Hellenikon International Airport.

The site on the capital’s coast was supposed be become the biggest urban park in Europe before Greece’s crushing economic crisis led to a change of plans and a scheme to transform the area of weed-covered concrete tarmacs and abandoned buildings into a mix of high-rise luxury apartments and commercial buildings, a casino and yacht center for the rich.

A forestry council has deemed part of the site a woodland because there used to be trees on the spot years ago and the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) is still mulling whether to declare parts of the old airport a protected archaeological area.

With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on a mission to get foreign investors after reneging on anti-privatization plans, he’s caught between that push and elements in his party who went along with austerity measures he ordered them to support and their alleged ideological opposition to Capitalism and developments.

Now that they went along with more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families to get the release of 8.5-billion euros ($10.04 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.59 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither, some factions in SYRIZA are putting on their Leftist hard hats and want Greece to stand up against privatizations.

While SYRIZA’s political council gave its “full support” to the Hellenikon development, others in the party want Tsipras to return to promises to stop privatization, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

KAS, which met twice and couldn’t reach a decision on what it’s non-binding recommendation would be, is due to meet again on Oct. 3.

Several senior party officials have warned against ignoring KAS, as was advised by some during the political council meeting, because the government could be accused of undermining the views of archaeologists on the matter, the paper said.

That could lead to charges the government, which includes the junior coalition partner the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity Independent Greeks (ANEL) is again using populist tactics to push its often-changing policies although Deputy Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas said the project will proceed no matter what KAS decides.

The development is the work of a consortium including Greece’s Lambda corporation, which built the unlawful Athens Mall, and Chinese giant Fosun as Tsipras is courting more Chinese investors.

Pitsiorlas told SKAT TV that even if part of the site is deemed of archaeological interest that it could be preserved with buildings going on around it. “Entire cities are of archaeological interest in Greece and yet houses are built (there) every day,” Pitsiorlas said, at odds with others in the party who don’t want it done.