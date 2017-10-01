Refugee Influx Ramps Up Tension in Greek Detention Centers

ATHENS – With some refugees and migrants stuck in detention centers and camps for two years, anxiety at the facilities is stepping up again as new influxes are coming in from nearby Turkey to Greek islands housing some 14,000 of them.

Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas has refused to let them come to the mainland – where there are another 50,0000 in the predicament – because he said that would upset the terms of a suspended European Union swap policy with Turkey, which is continuing to let human traffickers send people to the islands.

Speaking in Parliament, Mouzalas – who has also agreed to take back refugees and migrants who made it to other European Union countries, adding to Greece’s dilemma – said there had been a “noticeable increase” in arrivals from Turkey, especially on Samos and Lesbos.

He added that he thought the spike “is not at a level to create the sense that the deal between the European Union and Turkey for stricter inspections and hampering (migrant) flows is collapsing,” without explaining why it isn’t.

Both Mouzalas and the government were criticized by their political rivals who noted the relations with Turkey are falling apart as Turkish fighter jets and warships are violating Greek airspace and waters with impunity.

“The situation on the islands is explosive, refugees and illegal immigrants are trapped there,” conservative New Democracy MP Miltiades Varvitsiotis told Parliament, adding that he felt growing tension between Turkey and Germany, which wants the EU to halt Ankara’s accession bid, is making things worse for Greece.

If the swap deal is ended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would flood Greek islands with scores of thousands more refugees and migrants who reached his country after fleeing wars and strife in the Middle East, and who want to move on to other EU countries which shut their doors to them, apart from Greece where most of them land.

“Your role is to prepare the country to face whatever shift might occur in the Aegean in the event of the EU-Turkey deal collapsing,” Varvitsiotis said, complaining the immigration ministry hasn’t properly used EU funds to help handle the ongoing crisis.

Dimitris Kremastinos, an MP for Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK, said that if Turkey opens the door to unfettered human smuggling that it would “distort the composition of the populations on the islands, which are sensitive areas.”

More than 3,500 migrants have landed on Greek shores this month, the newspaper Kathimerini said, leading to worsening conditions in camps, particularly on Samos where 3,012 people are crammed into a space designed to hold 700, and on Lesbos where facilities designed to host 2,500 people are accommodating 4,700.

There are fears that with the onset of the fall and worsening weather, tensions may rise at camps where some migrants are forced to sleep in tents outdoors due to overcrowding.