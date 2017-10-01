German Paper Says SYRIZA Bailout Delays Set Greece Back Years

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hemming and hawing over a third bailout in 2015 for 86 billion euros ($101.59 billion – which he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither, led to such protracted negotiations it set Greece back years.

That was the assessment in the monthly economic analysis of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily newspaper in Germany, the country that has put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($385.09 billion) in three international rescue packages since 2010 to save the Greek economy from decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments, including the SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to stop it.

The paper said the initial appointment the combative Yanis Varoufakis as Greece’s Finance Minister before he was forced out when Tsipras reneged on his own referendum asking Greeks to oppose austerity and another bailout – they did, he didn’t – was another key factor in dragging out talks over the bailout terms that are still going on.

The paper said while the Eurozone was recovering as a whole, Greece remains a “special case,” adding that until recently the country was in a deep recession, with its economy shrinking by 1.2 percent last year, blaming the Tsipras Administration for what it said will be a long recovery at the same time the Premier said he’s saved the country from ruin and that good times are coming.